Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Egypt goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored World Cup award

Egypt goalkeeper declines beer-sponsored World Cup award

Associated Press
NEWS
News 18 Jun 2018, 02:35 IST
48
AP Image

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — An Egypt team official has confirmed goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy declined to receive a player of the match trophy at the World Cup for religious reasons.

The trophy, an artistic red goblet, is sponsored by Budweiser. Islam prohibits the consumption of alcohol.

Egypt team director Ihab Leheta told The Associated Press on Sunday that Elshenawy said a "few words" and posed for photos in a brief ceremony, but didn't take the goblet.

He said there was no policy or set of regulations for members of the all-Muslim squad regarding their dealings with sponsors or prizes linked to alcohol.

"It is up to each one," he said.

The 29-year-old Elshenawy won the award following his impressive performance in the 1-0 loss to Uruguay on Friday. He made a string of stunning saves before Uruguay clinched the win with a goal in the 89th minute.

Images of Elshenawy gesturing what appears to be a rejection of the trophy held by a young Budweiser representative in the stadium's tunnel appeared on social and mainstream media. Budweiser is among FIFA's top sponsors.

Egypt, a mainly Muslim nation of some 100 million, is playing at the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

World Cup 2018: Egypt Team vs Uruguay, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Egypt vs Uruguay: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt vs Uruguay Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Introducing the captains
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Predicting the Award Recipients
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Three things Uruguay did right...
RELATED STORY
World Cup: Top 5 Golden Glove winners
RELATED STORY
Hazard: I'll support Egypt at World Cup for Salah
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Belgium players to look out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us