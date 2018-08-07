Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Egypt keeper, oldest World Cup player, quits national team

Associated Press
NEWS
News
39   //    07 Aug 2018, 16:36 IST
AP Image

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is retiring from the national team after becoming the oldest man to play in a World Cup match.

El Hadary started the World Cup as Egypt's backup goalkeeper, but he played in his team's final group match in Russia, saving a penalty in the 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on June 25.

"After 22 years, four months and 12 days, I saw it as the best moment to hang up my gloves," the 45-year-old El Hadary wrote on Facebook. "This is a moment I didn't want to come ... I am very proud to have played with the national team in 159 internationals, participating in unprecedented achievements."

El Hadary made his debut for the national team in 1996. He won four African Cup of Nations titles with Egypt, including three straight with him as goalkeeper in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Teammate Mohamed Salah hailed the veteran goalkeeper on Twitter.

"A new legend from a great golden generation is leaving us," the Liverpool forward wrote Tuesday.

In Russia, El Hadary overtook Faryd Mondragon, who was 43 when he came on as a late substitute in Colombia's 4-1 victory over Japan four years ago at the World Cup in Brazil.

El Hadary, who will continue to play for Egyptian club Ismaili, first rose to prominence with Cairo club Al-Ahly, but he fell out with management and left in 2008 for Switzerland. Since then, El Hadary he has become something of a soccer nomad, playing for several clubs in Egypt, Sudan and Saudi Arabia.

Associated Press
NEWS
Egypt keeper El Hadary to become World Cup's oldest player
RELATED STORY
Egypt goalkeeper El Hadary becomes World Cup's oldest player
RELATED STORY
World Cup's oldest player El Hadary saves penalty for Egypt
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt Team vs Uruguay, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: 8 Oldest Footballers set to take part in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt vs Uruguay, Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Introducing the captains
RELATED STORY
Poland defender Piszczek quits national team after World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Egypt Team, Predicted Playing XI vs Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Uruguay Team vs Egypt, Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Today AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Europa League 2017-18
09 Aug STU AEK 10:30 PM Sturm Graz vs AEK Larnaca
09 Aug HAP APO 10:30 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs APOEL
09 Aug TOR KUK 10:30 PM Torpedo Kutaisi vs Kukësi
09 Aug TRE FEY 10:30 PM Trenčín vs Feyenoord
09 Aug SIG KAI 10:30 PM Sigma Olomouc vs Kairat
09 Aug SHE VAL 10:30 PM Sheriff vs Valur
09 Aug MAR BOR 10:30 PM Mariupol' vs Bordeaux
09 Aug JAG GEN 10:50 PM Jagiellonia Białystok vs Gent
09 Aug CSK KOB 11:15 PM CSKA Sofia vs København
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us