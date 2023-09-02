Eintracht Frankfurt vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt welcome Koln to the Deutsche Bank Park in the Bundesliga on Sunday (September 3).

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the league campaign, with a win and a draw in two games. Eintracht drew 1-1 with Mainz last week, with Omar Marmoush bagging an injury-time equaliser. Ansgar Knauff was sent off in the 62nd minute after picking his second yellow of the game and will miss this match.

In the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff against Levski on Thursday, Eintracht won 2-0 to qualify for the group stage with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Koln, meanwhile, have lost both Bundesliga games this season. They lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in their campaign opener before falling to a 2-1 home defeat to Wolfsburg. Luca Waldschmidt broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, but Jonas Wind scored a 10-minute brace to complete Wolfburg's comeback.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 112 times across competitions since 1953. Koln lead 42-37.

Eintracht are winless in four meetings against Koln, losing twice. Koln won 3-0 in the league in February.

At home, Frankfurt have fared better, suffering one loss in eight meetings against Koln.

Eintracht are unbeaten in competitive games this season, winning thrice and drawing 1-1 twice.

Eintracht are unbeaten in 11 home games in the Bundesliga.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Koln Prediction

Eintracht have had an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season and have a 100% record in two games, keeping clean sheets. They're winless in four meetings against Koln, though, drawing their two home games.

After scoring seven goals in the DFB-Pokal, Eintracht have scored five goals in four games since. The departure of Randal Kolo Muani could impact them, though.

Koln, meanwhile, have lost their two games this season and are winless in four league games overall. They have a lengthy injury list, which has added to their woes.

While they have a good record against Eintracht in recent games, considering the form of the two teams, expect Eintracht to record a narrow win without conceding.

Prediction: Eintracht 1-0 Koln

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Omar Marmoush to score or assist any time - Yes