Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11, 2023

Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart square off at the Waldstadion in round 24 of the Bundesliga on Saturday (March 11).

With their UEFA Champions League last-16 return leg against Napoli on the horizon, Oliver Glasner’s men will set out to pick up a morale-boosting result.Frankfurt failed to find their feet on Sunday, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Wolfsburg. Glasner’s side are winless in three straight games, drawing once and losing twice.

That includes a 2-0 loss against Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash on February 21. With 39 points from 23 games, Frankfurt are sixth in the Bundesliga, three points off the Europa League qualification places.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart failed to steer clear of the danger zone, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Bayern Munich last time out. They have now lost four of their last five league games, with a 3-0 win over Koln on February 18 being the exception.

With 19 points from 23 games, Stuttgart are 15th in the league table, level on points with the three teams in the relegation zone.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 35 meetings, Stuttgart hold a superior record in the fixture.

Frankfurt have picked up 11 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Glasner’s men are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Stuttgart, winning four times, since a 1-0 loss in February 2018.

Eintracht Frankfurt @eintracht_eng



The attacker was forced off in training earlier today, with further examinations revealing an injury to his ankle.



We wish you a speedy recovery, Jesper!



#SGE @jobbe2902 faces several weeks on the sidelines.The attacker was forced off in training earlier today, with further examinations revealing an injury to his ankle.We wish you a speedy recovery, Jesper! ℹ️ @jobbe2902 faces several weeks on the sidelines.The attacker was forced off in training earlier today, with further examinations revealing an injury to his ankle.We wish you a speedy recovery, Jesper! 🙏#SGE https://t.co/JsD1sAf9Uy

Stuttgart are the only side yet to win an away game in the Bundesliga this season, losing seven and drawing four times in 11 games.

Frankfurt are on a run of four consecutive home wins in the league, scoring 12 goals and keeping four clean sheets since the start of November.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Prediction

Frankfurt will back themselves to turn things around as they return home, where they're on a four-game winning run in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart are without an away win this season, so Glasner’s men should claim a slender win.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Frankfurt

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five meetings since November 2020.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven clashes.)

Poll : 0 votes