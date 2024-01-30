Eintracht Women vs Rosengard Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

Eintracht welcome Rosengard to the Deutsche Bank Park for a UEFA Women's Champions League clash on Wednesday (January 31).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory over Koln in the Frauen-Bundesliga at the same venue on Saturday, with Ilayda Acikgoz bagging a 23rd-minute winner.

Rosengard, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Benfica in the Champions League last week. They went ahead through Olivia Schough's 13th-minute strike, but Benfica scored two quickfire goals Mai Kadowaki, though, drew the Swedish side level in the 82nd minute.

Frankfurt's last game in the Champions League was a 2-0 defeat at Barcelona. The defeat left them in third place in Group A, with four points from five games. Rosengard are bottom with one point, with both sides eliminated from knockout reckoning.

Eintracht Women vs Rosengard Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Frankfurt claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of Rosengard's five games in the group stage have produced at least three goals.

Four of Frankfurt's last five games across competitions have produced under 2.5 goals.

Eintracht's last five games across competitions have produced at least nine corners.

Eintracht's victory over Koln snapped a run of five home games across competitions with goals at both ends.

Eintracht Women vs Rosengard Women Prediction

Both sides have nothing but pride to play for and will want to sign out of the Champions League on a high. Frankfurt are the favourites on paper and also won the corresponding fixture in Malmo last year.

Rosengard, meanwhile, have had a campaign to forget, going winless in five games. They secured their first point of the campaign last week, having lost their opening four games.

The low stakes involved in the contest means both sides are likely to go all out for a win in an expansive game. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Eintracht 3-1 Rosengard

Eintracht Women vs Rosengard Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Eintracht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners