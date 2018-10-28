El Clasico : 3 important conclusions from the result

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 28 Oct 2018, 17:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

As we inch closer to El Clasico, it is imperative to say that the tie will have a huge impact on everyone around Real Madrid and Barcelona. Historically, this tie was seldom considered useless as they depict a change in power shift at the top of Spain’s hierarchy. It is an epic power struggle between two European giants, the outcome of which can shape their season.

As evident in the nature of football, one set of fans will be happy and the other set of fans will be left devastated considering the results of this tie. Even last season, the first El Clasico left Real Madrid way behind their other rivals and apparently, the gap was impossible to overcome for them.

Although La Liga is competitive this year, a tiny mishap still has huge impact on the standings of both the teams. Everyone associated with Real Madrid and Barcelona knows how even a small change can lead to large developments, be it disaster or winning the La Liga.

Without further ado, let us evaluate the three important changes which will take place according to the results of these matches.

#1. The fate of Julen Lopetegui :

It is safe to say current Real Madrid coach, Julen Lopetegui is a walking on thin ice and something other than a clear cut positive result will see him out of his job. Their unconvincing victory in the UEFA Champions League amidst this winless run was not sufficient to impress Florentino Perez.

Many other ex players, pundits and critics fear that he will be sacked after El Clasico, no matter what.

Despite the naysayers, Julen Lopetegui still maintains that El Clasico is more on his mind than his own job. Such is the importance of this fixture, that it is enough to provoke a cruel response from the Madrid board towards coach and players.

After the loss against Sevilla, Alaves and Levante, it is assumed one more mistake would be enough to make Julen Lopetegui the scapegoat. Florentino Perez is not known for his patience and certainly, there are rumours that he is already deciding the next coach of Real Madrid.

1 / 3 NEXT