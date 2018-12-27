×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emery apologises after kicking bottle that 'touched' Brighton fan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
171   //    27 Dec 2018, 02:35 IST
unaiemery - cropped
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Unai Emery has apologised after kicking a bottle that inadvertently "touched" a Brighton and Hove Albion supporter in the crowd.

A frustrated Emery lashed out during Arsenal's 1-1 Boxing Day draw against the Seagulls, but appeared to apologise to the fan in question after the unintended incident.

Speaking at a post-match news conference, Emery again said sorry for kicking a bottle that went into the Brighton fans.

"I said to them [the supporter], apologies, because I kick the bottle after a disappointing action for us in the last minutes," he told reporters.

"It wasn't hard, but it touched one supporter for them. I said to them 'I'm sorry'."

Arsenal failed to turn their first-half dominance into three points - meaning they have now won just one of their last five Premier League away games 

Jurgen Locadia secured a draw that moves Brighton 10 points clear of the bottom three, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having earlier opened the scoring after seven minutes.

The Premier League's leading goalscorer wasted a glorious chance to extend Arsenal's lead as Mat Ryan made a fine save to keep out his effort on the half hour and the Australian was rarely tested after that, much to Emery's frustration.

"I'm a little disappointed," he continued. "I think the key today was the first half. We controlled the match like we wanted to, we scored and had two good chances from Aubameyang to get the second, but then they equalised.

Advertisement

"It gave us the second half to try again to control the match, create chances and be able to win, but we didn't do that.

"In the second half we couldn't do our ideas on the pitch to impose [ourselves]. We created less chances in the second half.

"Today was a very important three points, but football is like that and in 90 minutes we draw."

Emery withdrew Mesut Ozil at half-time at the AMEX Stadium, but rather than it being related to the German's performance, the Gunners boss insisted it was a tactical decision.

He added: "It was tactical. It's the same every match. Sometimes I change it tactically when I need something to change.

"Today I did it with Mesut, that is only tactically, not another problem."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Police and Arsenal investigating Dele Alli bottle incident
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Arsenal players to watch out...
RELATED STORY
Emery hopes for Mustafi return amid injury crisis
RELATED STORY
Emery happy for Torreira to risk Liverpool ban
RELATED STORY
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal: Predicted starting XI...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's predicted line-up...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal identify image of suspect that threw bottle at Alli
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery is building his legacy at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lacazette rages after being subbed off...
RELATED STORY
Why is Mesut Ozil being left out by Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us