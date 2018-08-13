Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Emery: Arsenal lacked belief in Manchester City defeat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.03K   //    13 Aug 2018, 00:16 IST
MesutOzilUnaiEmery - cropped
Mesut Ozil and Unai Emery

The 2-0 defeat to Manchester City showed Arsenal need time to believe in their new style according to head coach Unai Emery.

Raheem Sterling broke through in the 14th minute at Emirates Stadium and the England winger was to the fore in a torrid opening for the hosts.

Errors crept into City's play and Arsenal asked questions of their opponents before Bernardo Silva emphatically smashed into the top-left corner to make the points safe after the hour.

"In the first half I think we lost a little more than City and 1-0 for us was [a chance] to try and change in the second half - believe more in our moments in the match and do a bit more aggressive pressing," Emery told Sky Sports.

"When we could break their lines on the pitch… in the second half the team was getting better. But the second goal closed our options in this game

"We are a new team who need to improve. For me, it is a frustration to have lost but it is one experience more to continue progressing.

"In the first match it is good to play against Manchester City but it is also maybe a little more difficult than our season will be."

Asked to identify the aspect that pleased him most in Arsenal's performance, Emery was quick to respond.

"The spirit in the second half," he replied. "We had chances to score and stay with the possibility to do something in this game.

"In the first half we needed more belief in our performance."

The Gunners are back in action with a similarly tough assignment at Chelsea next weekend.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
4 things Arsenal must do to defeat Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Three players who could help...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 things Arsenal must do to...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City preview: 5 Talking points
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups, Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 steps to success for Arsenal against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Arsenal ambitious and optimistic ahead of City clash - Emery
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview
RELATED STORY
Cech enjoying new Arsenal approach despite City loss
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us