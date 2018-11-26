×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Emery: Bournemouth intensity behind Ozil omission

Omnisport
NEWS
News
605   //    26 Nov 2018, 00:04 IST
Mesut Ozil - cropped
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Unai Emery cited concern over Bournemouth's intense approach as the reason he overlooked Mesut Ozil in Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the winner in the 67th minute to extend the visitors' unbeaten run to 17 matches in all competitions.

Playmaker Ozil watched the entire 90 minutes from the bench and was not present as the other substitutes warmed up half-time.

The 30-year-old has not always been an automatic starter under Emery this season and could struggle to win back his place after Arsenal successfully switched to a three-man defence on Sunday.

"We thought about how we can be better in the match," Emery explained in his post-match news conference.

"With a very demanding match physically, with [Bournemouth's] intensity against us, we decided [to leave Ozil out].

"But every player is important. Also, we tried with three centre-backs. It's another opportunity to improve and find our best performance."

The Gunners' next Premier League assignment is a north London derby date with Tottenham at Emirates Stadium.

An Arsenal victory would move them level on 30 points with Spurs, but their head coach is focused solely on the preceding Europa League trip to Ukrainian side Vorskla.

"We are playing Thursday in the Europa League and it's important also," he told Sky Sports.

"At the moment we're first in the group and we want to finish first after the six matches. We are going to think about that.

"Sunday is a very important match, very big match for us and also for the Premier League it's very important. It's the first competition for us.

"We are going to prepare our way, little by little, step by step, think first about Thursday and then Sunday."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Emery pushing Ozil for greater consistency
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Bournemouth repeat the shock of last...
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery is building his legacy at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Emery calm despite top-four demands
RELATED STORY
Emery rubbishes Ozil rift talk
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth 1 - 2 Arsenal : 3 takeaways from the game |...
RELATED STORY
Emery: Ozil must expect criticism
RELATED STORY
Ozil looking well for Cardiff - Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery seeks more 'demanding' Ozil
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: The Ozil vs. Emery Battle Has Just Started
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
01 Dec CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Dec CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
01 Dec HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
01 Dec LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
01 Dec MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Dec NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
01 Dec SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us