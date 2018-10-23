×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Emery calm over title talk after another Arsenal win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
240   //    23 Oct 2018, 04:06 IST
Unai Emery
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Unai Emery would not entertain talk of Arsenal being title contenders after a seventh successive Premier League win lifted his team into the top four.

Although Hector Bellerin's own goal gave Leicester City the lead at Emirates Stadium on Monday, Arsenal hit back to win 3-1 with Mesut Ozil in fine form.

Ozil swapped passes with Bellerin to equalise before the break and was then instrumental in creating a quickfire brace for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a five-minute spell after the forward's introduction from the bench.

A 10th consecutive win in all competitions has led to suggestions Arsenal could challenge for the title, with the Gunners moving to within two points of leaders Manchester City and Liverpool.

Emery, though, refused to get carried away when asked whether Arsenal can consider themselves contenders having beaten Leicester to record their longest winning run since 2007.

"We need to be calm," Emery told a news conference. "For us it's very important to beat Leicester because they are behind us but near [in the table].

"We are also looking at the teams in front us like Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea. 

"We were controlling the match and finding the chances to score. The first 30 minutes was a difficult moment."

Ozil earned a standing ovation for his match-winning performance having justified Emery's faith in making him one of five Arsenal captains.

"Very important," Emery said of Ozil's leadership qualities. "I think we have a lot of players in the team with this capacity. 

"We have captains. He can play every match with his commitment with or without the armband."

Nacho Monreal, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac all missed the Leicester win, meaning Stephan Lichtsteiner filled in at left-back and rookie Zech Medley was on the bench for the first time.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka then switched to left-back after Emery's double-change saw Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi introduced for Lichtsteiner and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Arsenal move on to Europa League action on Thursday, facing Sporting CP in the Europa League, with Emery upbeat Arsenal's defensive injuries could clear up in time.

"Sunday was a bad day for injuries," Emery added. "Two in the same position like Sead and Nacho had a small problem. This morning they were not good to play. 

"I hope they can play against Sporting. For Sokratis, he can stay for Thursday, with a lot of matches in a few days it’s important they rest."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Gazidis leaves Arsenal in good shape, insists Emery
RELATED STORY
Leno frustrated by Arsenal bench role
RELATED STORY
Emery promises more chances for frustrated Leno
RELATED STORY
Leno determined to take Arsenal chance after Cech injury
RELATED STORY
Leno in line for Arsenal chance in Europa League
RELATED STORY
Arsenal without Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Aubameyang for...
RELATED STORY
Emery: Arsenal must be calm with returning Koscielny
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Arsenal will win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Cech out for a month with hamstring injury
RELATED STORY
Emery: Smith Rowe must stay humble
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
25 Oct QAR VOR 10:25 PM Qarabağ vs Vorskla
25 Oct SPO ARS 10:25 PM Sporting CP vs Arsenal
25 Oct ZEN BOR 10:25 PM Zenit vs Bordeaux
25 Oct KOB SLA 10:25 PM København vs Slavia Praha
25 Oct ZUR BAY 10:25 PM Zürich vs Bayer Leverkusen
25 Oct AEK LUD 10:25 PM AEK Larnaca vs Ludogorets
25 Oct MIL REA 10:25 PM Milan vs Real Betis
25 Oct F-D OLY 10:25 PM F91 Dudelange vs Olympiakos Piraeus
25 Oct AND FEN 10:25 PM Anderlecht vs Fenerbahçe
25 Oct SPA DIN 10:25 PM Spartak Trnava vs Dinamo Zagreb
25 Oct SAL ROS 10:25 PM Salzburg vs Rosenborg
25 Oct RB- CEL 10:25 PM RB Leipzig vs Celtic
26 Oct JAB AST 12:30 AM Jablonec vs Astana
26 Oct REN DYN 12:30 AM Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv
26 Oct SAR MAL 12:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Malmö FF
26 Oct BES GEN 12:30 AM Beşiktaş vs Genk
26 Oct RAN SPA 12:30 AM Rangers vs Spartak Moskva
26 Oct VIL RAP 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Rapid Wien
26 Oct CHE BAT 12:30 AM Chelsea vs BATE
26 Oct PAO VID 12:30 AM PAOK vs Vidi
26 Oct STA KRA 12:30 AM Standard Liège vs Krasnodar
26 Oct SEV AKH 12:30 AM Sevilla vs Akhisarspor
26 Oct EIN APO 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Apollon
26 Oct OLY LAZ 12:30 AM Olympique Marseille vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us