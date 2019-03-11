×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emery hails 'big atmosphere' and 'big performance' in Arsenal win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
480   //    11 Mar 2019, 01:10 IST
Emery - cropped
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Unai Emery felt Arsenal showed they can mix it with the best teams in the Premier League with the help of their supporters as they defeated Manchester United 2-0 on Sunday.

Granit Xhaka's early strike caught out David de Gea at Emirates Stadium, before a contentious penalty, dispatched by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, sealed a home victory.

Arsenal handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first Premier League defeat as United caretaker manager and, given the quality of their opponents, Emery was particularly enthused.

"Above all, I am very proud of our supporters," he told Sky Sports. "They pushed us a lot and helped us a lot. This atmosphere is a big atmosphere that helped to create a big performance for our players.

"United were in a very good moment after their game against Paris Saint-Germain, but I think here we showed we can play and impose with a big performance also, because we have good players.

"Against this team, to take this confidence and three points in the table gets us in a good position for our target. I am very happy with the players."

Arsenal are now fourth, two points ahead of United, with eight games remaining.

But while Champions League qualification is in their own hands, Emery is keen to put that battle to one side as they look to overturn a 3-1 first-leg deficit in the Europa League against Rennes.

Advertisement

"We are going to think of the next match and the next match in the Premier League is against Newcastle United but in three weeks," he said.

"Now our focus is the Europa League on Thursday. It is a very important match after our defeat away.

"We have to recover the players, prepare for this match and create a big atmosphere like today. I hope the supporters make the stadium full to create this atmosphere."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal vs Manchester United: The most important match for Emery and Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Emery has no time for negative vibes as Arsenal seek response
RELATED STORY
3 Talking Points before the game between Arsenal and Manchester United
RELATED STORY
He's very happy at Tottenham – Arsenal boss Emery wants Pochettino to reject Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Emery understands Mourinho sacking, Arsenal boss wary of United
RELATED STORY
Emery proud of Arsenal after Holding, Ramsey injuries mar Old Trafford draw
RELATED STORY
Arsenal derby win inspired by fans who matched Tottenham atmosphere against Chelsea, says Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Former star backs Gunners to qualify for the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester United: 3 tactical subplots which will decide the winner | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive a big boost ahead of their clash against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us