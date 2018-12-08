×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emery hails Torreira's Arsenal development

Omnisport
NEWS
News
132   //    08 Dec 2018, 04:00 IST
Lucas Torreira
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira is an example for Arsenal players due to his high level of physical condition, according to Unai Emery.

Torreira has been a star of Arsenal's recent performances, the midfielder scoring in a 4-2 Premier League derby defeat of rivals Tottenham.

The Uruguay international's energy and defensive nous has given Arsenal improved protection in front of the back four, although Torreira's Spurs strike was his maiden goal in the Premier League.

And Emery feels Torreira, who did not start a Premier League game until the middle of September, is showing the rest of his Arsenal squad how to prepare physically for a busy festive schedule.

"His performance is improving, each player with taking confidence, with taking responsibility also, helping each other, every player," Emery told reporters. "Lucas Torreira has big qualities, and in his physical condition.

"I want every player to be able to play Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday with a big performance in condition physically, and tactically and technically. Lucas Torreira - in this quality he is very high."

Arsenal have not lost since August, going 20 games unbeaten in all competitions under Emery since suffering defeats in each of his opening two games in charge, against Manchester City and Chelsea.

And the Spaniard, a three-time Europa League winner with Sevilla, feels his philosophy is beginning to take shape with the Gunners.

Advertisement

"First we want to create one style, one idea," Emery said. "A stronger idea with good positioning on the pitch and with the ball, good communication between us to dominate the match.

"But we know the opposition they also want to do the same. And without the ball, don't concede a lot of metres on the pitch. And be more far away from our box when the opposition team have the ball.

"The challenge is improving this because we are conceding more goals than we want. Our balance is positive but we can improve that. Every day we are working with the movies and with tactical moments on the pitch before the matches, we are repeating that.

"And we want confidence in every match and we are improving in this. For example the last two matches against teams like us, their mind is to be in the top four, I think the team - not for 90 minutes because it's impossible to do it for 90 minutes - but more or less we control a lot of minutes in these matches."

Arsenal are at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal making progress under Emery
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery is building his legacy at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Watford Review- Why Gunners will keep on...
RELATED STORY
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
5 Most improved Arsenal players under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Ramsey contract situation 'closed', says Arsenal boss Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery proud of Arsenal after Holding, Ramsey injuries mar...
RELATED STORY
Has Unai Emery made Arsenal title challengers?
RELATED STORY
Emery takes cautious approach as Koscielny nears Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
5 upgrades at Arsenal under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Today AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Today ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Today BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Today MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Today WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Today CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Tomorrow NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us