×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Emery hopes for good news as Arsenal face full-back crisis

Omnisport
NEWS
News
204   //    02 Nov 2018, 20:48 IST
hector bellerin - cropped
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin

Arsenal boss Unai Emery hopes to have at least one player recover in time for the visit of Liverpool on Saturday as his side face an injury crisis in defence.

Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac will be assessed as they battle back from hamstring injuries, while there will also be late fitness tests for Hector Bellerin (thigh) and centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos (ankle).

With Laurent Koscielny and Konstantinos Mavropanos still sidelined, the Gunners have been forced into defensive reshuffles in recent matches, which has included Granit Xhaka being deployed as a makeshift left-back.

However, with Matteo Guendouzi suspended and Mohamed Elneny also injured, Xhaka could well be needed in his regular midfield role when Liverpool visit Emirates Stadium.

Emery, though, remains hopeful of having some good news before facing Jurgen Klopp's side.

"We are playing a lot and injuries are normal," he told a news conference. "We will wait on full-back. We will see if a player can make it."

Regardless of injuries, Emery wants his side to work collectively to stop Liverpool's attack and end Arsenal's run of six Premier League games without beating them.

"We need to stop them doing their jobs in the 90 minutes," he said. "They have individual players and also are a collective. They are developing moves with the goalkeeper because they build up through Alisson, the centre-backs and the midfield players.

"They can progress up the pitch with a lot of quality, starting with Alisson. We need a big match in the individual duels against them and also tactically we need to be together and play with our identity and style that we need to impose on them.

"It's difficult for 90 minutes but, in moments, we need to impose our ideas in a duel of 90 minutes.

"We are in our mentality that we also need to improve things but each match they are giving us a lot of information for improvement and development and I trust in my players."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal vs Liverpool: Match preview, Arsenal's probable...
RELATED STORY
3 Things to watch out for when Arsenal meet Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Are Arsenal title contenders already?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons why Liverpool will beat...
RELATED STORY
Klopp impressed by improving Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Reasons to be excited for the new...
RELATED STORY
Fans eagerly awaiting Arsenal-Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League Tips: 3 picks for Gameweek 10
RELATED STORY
Top 4 is definitely achievable for Unai Emery and Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us