Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Emery needs four transfer windows to impact Arsenal – Wright

Omnisport
NEWS
News
658   //    16 Aug 2018, 17:43 IST
emery-cropped
Arsenal coach Unai Emery

Unai Emery will need three or four transfer windows at the very least to be able to take Arsenal to the next level, according to Gunners great Ian Wright.

Emery was named Arsene Wenger's successor at the end of last season after departing Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman ending his 22-year stay in north London.

The first competitive game of Emery's reign saw Arsenal comfortably beaten 2-0 at home by defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday, and the coach has quickly come in for criticism as a result – former club captain Tony Adams being particularly vocal.

The Gunners' transfer dealings ahead of this season have been considered mixed. While Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi offer potential, some have questioned the logic of bringing in Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Stephan Lichtsteiner, who are 30 and 34 respectively.

And Wright thinks Emery should be given at least two years to make a significant mark at the club.

Speaking to Ominsport, Wright said: "Unai Emery needs at least, if we're talking transfer window terms, he needs at least three or four transfer windows. So, if that means two seasons, then give him two seasons.

"I think that we've had a manager for 20-odd years, and he was magnificent for us, and now we've got a manager who's come in who has got pedigree.

"He's good enough to be that manager who can go to the next level. So why not give him time to do that?

"Give him the time to try and implement his style of play that he wants. Whether that means he's got the players already or he's going to have to bring them in throughout three or maybe four transfer windows, I believe he should get that and we should judge him then."

 

Ian Wright attended a TAG Heuer event in London to celebrate the extension of its partnership as the Official Timekeeper to The Premier League.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Wright slams Arsenal over Emery: It's like a sushi shop!
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal to make late move for Serie A star
RELATED STORY
Four reasons why Ousmane Dembele should move to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 things we learned from Unai Emery’s first game in...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Unai Emery orders Arsenal to make last-minute...
RELATED STORY
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Unai Emery stabilize the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could still leave...
RELATED STORY
5 players Unai Emery should target to revitalise Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Guardiola backs Emery to mount title challenge with Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us