Emery not expecting Ramsey to leave in January

Omnisport
NEWS
News
49   //    02 Jan 2019, 02:49 IST
ramsey-cropped
Unai Emery and Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal coach Unai Emery does not expect Aaron Ramsey to leave in January despite his contract expiring at the end of the season.

It has been clear since early on in Emery's Arsenal reign that Ramsey will not going to be signing a new contract, with all parties now seemingly accepting he will depart at the end of the season.

The midfielder – who scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Fulham – has entered the final six months of his deal, meaning he is able to begin discussions over a free transfer to foreign clubs, with speculation suggesting Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all approached him.

Such is Ramsey's situation, there is a danger he could attempt to force through a move before the end of the season, but Emery does not think that is going to happen.

"At the moment he is working with us and I think yes [he will stay until the end of the season]," the Spaniard told reporters.

"He worked very well in Liverpool. Today [Tuesday] he played 15 minutes and he scored. He helped us for confidence and to earn a good result. I want from him this focus when he is playing."

Arsenal have suffered recently with a host of defensive injuries, resulting in media reports linking them with January reinforcements.

Chelsea's Gary Cahill is one player who has been mentioned prominently, though Emery appears to have dismissed the idea of signing the experienced centre-back.

"We didn't speak about him [Cahill]," Emery said.

"It's not easy, changing and improving our team with the possibility in the transfer market, but the club is working and we are watching different possibilities.

"Maybe we can [bring new players in]. If the transfer market gives us [an] opportunity, we can sign one or two players."

