Emery: Ozil must expect criticism

24 Aug 2018

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery said Mesut Ozil must "live with" the criticism he continues to receive following his Germany retirement, though the Arsenal playmaker has the support of the Premier League side.

Ozil has been criticised after calling time on his international career last month amid racism claims – the midfielder growing tired of what he felt was racist treatment on behalf of the German Football Federation (DFB), supporters and even some politicians after his meeting with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prominent figures in German football have dismissed Ozil's concerns, with Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness among the most vocal and scathing of the 29-year-old.

Arsenal head coach Emery, however, insisted Ozil has the backing of the Gunners ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against West Ham.

"We are here to help him," Emery told reporters. "We are his family and [the club] is his home.

"In our careers, as coaches and players, we are going to receive criticism. When we do well they are also going to speak about us well. It's a habit for us to have critics.

"But we are professional. We need to live with this. Here [at Arsenal] we need and we want to help him."

Ozil was named in a group of co-captains by Emery with Laurent Koscielny injured, though he was substituted in last week's 3-2 loss at Chelsea.

The former Real Madrid star played the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's season-opening 2-0 defeat against reigning champions Manchester City.