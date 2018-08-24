Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Emery: Ozil must expect criticism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
843   //    24 Aug 2018, 07:29 IST
MesutOzil-cropped
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery said Mesut Ozil must "live with" the criticism he continues to receive following his Germany retirement, though the Arsenal playmaker has the support of the Premier League side.

Ozil has been criticised after calling time on his international career last month amid racism claims – the midfielder growing tired of what he felt was racist treatment on behalf of the German Football Federation (DFB), supporters and even some politicians after his meeting with controversial Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Prominent figures in German football have dismissed Ozil's concerns, with Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness among the most vocal and scathing of the 29-year-old.

Arsenal head coach Emery, however, insisted Ozil has the backing of the Gunners ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against West Ham.

"We are here to help him," Emery told reporters. "We are his family and [the club] is his home.

"In our careers, as coaches and players, we are going to receive criticism. When we do well they are also going to speak about us well. It's a habit for us to have critics.

"But we are professional. We need to live with this. Here [at Arsenal] we need and we want to help him."

Ozil was named in a group of co-captains by Emery with Laurent Koscielny injured, though he was substituted in last week's 3-2 loss at Chelsea.

The former Real Madrid star played the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's season-opening 2-0 defeat against reigning champions Manchester City.

 

 
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal: The Ozil vs. Emery Battle Has Just Started
RELATED STORY
Ozil one of Arsenal's biggest talents - Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery seeks more 'demanding' Ozil
RELATED STORY
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Onus on Ozil to rise above criticism, says ex-Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal is a family for every player - Emery offers...
RELATED STORY
Ozil criticism 'hypocritical', says Klopp
RELATED STORY
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Why Unai Emery needs time at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Tactics and playing style with Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
Tomorrow WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
Tomorrow AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
Tomorrow HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
Tomorrow LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us