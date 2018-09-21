Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Emery promises more chances for frustrated Leno

Omnisport
NEWS
News
386   //    21 Sep 2018, 21:43 IST
leno-cropped
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno

Arsenal coach Unai Emery has promised Bernd Leno will get more chances to impress after the goalkeeper aired his frustrations over a lack of playing time.

Following his reported €22million move from Bayer Leverkusen in July, Leno made his Arsenal debut in Thursday's 4-2 Europa League win over Vorskla.

Although many expected the German's arrival would see Petr Cech usurped between the posts, Emery has stuck with the 36-year-old in the Premier League.

Cech has kept his place despite an indifferent start to the campaign, which has been blighted by suggestions he is not suited to Emery's approach of playing out from the back, something Leno was routinely asked to do at Leverkusen.

Leno gave an interview in the wake of the Vorskla win in which he claimed he had expected to be starting every week in the Premier League, and while Emery is unable to make such a promise at this time, he did insist further opportunities will be forthcoming.

"When you start the pre-season, you have 25 players and you need passion with every player, and above all with the young players or the new players," Emery told reporters on Friday.

"Their experience is very important, like other things, to play each match in the Premier League because the competition is stronger.

"Also, then we have the possibility to give them chances to continue improving and show their performance with this passion and look at each performance in each match or in training here at Colney.

"With Leno, we are very happy. He played his first match in the first XI and we need to continue to give him chances, and also confidence for when he plays to have the best performance."

Leno's performance gave every indication that he is indeed more suited to Arsenal's new style of play, and it was put to Emery that the 26-year-old might keep his place for Everton's visit on Sunday.

Emery, however, did little to offer Leno encouragement, insisting a decision over his starting line-up is yet to be made.

"My idea for each match is to arrive in the last hours to decide and say to the players my decision," he said.

"But now the [priority] for us is a good performance and we spoke with every player, and with this situation with the goalkeepers, [we spoke] to explain the situation at the moment and continue working for each match to give us the performance."

Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Leno frustrated by Arsenal bench role
RELATED STORY
Leno in line for Arsenal chance in Europa League
RELATED STORY
Gazidis leaves Arsenal in good shape, insists Emery
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19, Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla Poltava: 4...
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19: Arsenal's probable line-up against...
RELATED STORY
Mkhitaryan aiming for glory with Europa specialist Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Vorskla: 3 Talking Points from Europa League tie
RELATED STORY
Emery tells Leno to wait for his Arsenal chance
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Arsenal will win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
04 Oct AST REN 08:20 PM Astana vs Rennes
04 Oct VOR SPO 10:25 PM Vorskla vs Sporting CP
04 Oct QAR ARS 10:25 PM Qarabağ vs Arsenal
04 Oct BOR KOB 10:25 PM Bordeaux vs København
04 Oct ZEN SLA 10:25 PM Zenit vs Slavia Praha
04 Oct BAY AEK 10:25 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs AEK Larnaca
04 Oct ZUR LUD 10:25 PM Zürich vs Ludogorets
04 Oct REA F-D 10:25 PM Real Betis vs F91 Dudelange
04 Oct MIL OLY 10:25 PM Milan vs Olympiakos Piraeus
04 Oct FEN SPA 10:25 PM Fenerbahçe vs Spartak Trnava
04 Oct AND DIN 10:25 PM Anderlecht vs Dinamo Zagreb
04 Oct ROS RB- 10:25 PM Rosenborg vs RB Leipzig
04 Oct SAL CEL 10:25 PM Salzburg vs Celtic
05 Oct JAB DYN 12:30 AM Jablonec vs Dynamo Kyiv
05 Oct MAL BES 12:30 AM Malmö FF vs Beşiktaş
05 Oct SAR GEN 12:30 AM Sarpsborg 08 vs Genk
05 Oct SPA VIL 12:30 AM Spartak Moskva vs Villarreal
05 Oct RAN RAP 12:30 AM Rangers vs Rapid Wien
05 Oct BAT PAO 12:30 AM BATE vs PAOK
05 Oct CHE VID 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Vidi
05 Oct KRA SEV 12:30 AM Krasnodar vs Sevilla
05 Oct STA AKH 12:30 AM Standard Liège vs Akhisarspor
05 Oct APO OLY 12:30 AM Apollon vs Olympique Marseille
05 Oct EIN LAZ 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us