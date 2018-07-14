Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Emery ready to get best out of Ozil at Arsenal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
464   //    14 Jul 2018, 11:42 IST
MesutOzil-cropped
Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is determined to work with Mesut Ozil in a "new way" to get the best out of the under-fire midfielder following a forgettable World Cup campaign.    

Ozil was singled out by critics after champions Germany made a sensational group-stage exit from the World Cup in Russia.   

After Germany finished bottom of the group following their loss to South Korea, team manager Oliver Bierhoff suggested Ozil's selection for the World Cup may have been a mistake.   

But with club commitments and the Premier League looming, new Arsenal boss Emery – who replaced Arsene Wenger – is ready to help Ozil recapture his best form.  

"We are here to help every player," Emery said. "But for me, it's the same with the one player and the 25 players. I help them. For us, Mesut is a very important player, we want to help [him].    

"The national team didn't do the result they wanted, but today he's on holiday. And I want him to relax good, and I want when he comes back with us, to start good with a good mentality. ... I want to work with him in a new way, and with an ambition for continuing with his quality [and] getting better in the team.    

"I think last year was a difficult year for all, not only for Mesut, [for] all the players, I want to give them confidence, to give them a chance every day in [training]."  

Ozil scored four goals and tallied eight assists for Arsenal in the Premier League last season.  

 

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Ozil one of Arsenal's biggest talents - Emery
RELATED STORY
Why Unai Emery to Arsenal is like David Moyes to...
RELATED STORY
A new approach to training sessions under Unai Emery as...
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery: What can Arsenal fans expect of their new...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal gears up for their first game in 22 years without...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal boss Emery not planning to seek Wenger's advice
RELATED STORY
Emery yet to receive Arsenal offer
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal signings ready to make an impact in 2018/19 season
RELATED STORY
3 Things Unai Emery Needs To Do Right Away At Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us