Emery ready to get best out of Ozil at Arsenal

14 Jul 2018

Arsenal and Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is determined to work with Mesut Ozil in a "new way" to get the best out of the under-fire midfielder following a forgettable World Cup campaign.

Ozil was singled out by critics after champions Germany made a sensational group-stage exit from the World Cup in Russia.

After Germany finished bottom of the group following their loss to South Korea, team manager Oliver Bierhoff suggested Ozil's selection for the World Cup may have been a mistake.

But with club commitments and the Premier League looming, new Arsenal boss Emery – who replaced Arsene Wenger – is ready to help Ozil recapture his best form.

"We are here to help every player," Emery said. "But for me, it's the same with the one player and the 25 players. I help them. For us, Mesut is a very important player, we want to help [him].

"The national team didn't do the result they wanted, but today he's on holiday. And I want him to relax good, and I want when he comes back with us, to start good with a good mentality. ... I want to work with him in a new way, and with an ambition for continuing with his quality [and] getting better in the team.

"I think last year was a difficult year for all, not only for Mesut, [for] all the players, I want to give them confidence, to give them a chance every day in [training]."

Ozil scored four goals and tallied eight assists for Arsenal in the Premier League last season.