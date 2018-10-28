×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Emery refuses to blame Xhaka as Hodgson salutes Milivojevic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
108   //    28 Oct 2018, 23:34 IST
GranitXhaka - cropped
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery refused to blame Granit Xhaka after the makeshift left-back's foul on Wilfried Zaha allowed Crystal Palace to snatch a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

Luka Milivojevic put Palace ahead in first-half stoppage time after Shkodran Mustafi lunged in on Cheikhou Kouyate.

Xhaka dispatched a venomous free-kick six minutes after the restart and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead despite strong claims for handball against Alexandre Lacazette.

But the Gunners could not hold out for a 12th consecutive win in all competitions as Xhaka brought down Zaha and Milivojevic made it two out of two from the spot.

"I'm disappointed with the result but the rest of our work is good," Emery told Sky Sports.

"I think this draw is not bad for us. It's better to win but looking at the 90 minutes it is a good result."

On the equalising penalty, Emery said: "It's a difficult action for the defence but the attitude from Xhaka is very good because he is a midfielder playing at left-back.

"His quality is better in the middle but with his attitude I cannot say anything to him."

Xhaka dashed towards the bench to celebrate with his boss after his goal and Emery explained why.

"At half-time we spoke about this situation. His quality is so good on the free-kicks," he said.

"I pushed him and he did that. Every player can do different situations on the pitch to help us and, with his quality, he can do that."

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson praised Milivojevic's character after his captain was denied by Jordan Pickford in last weekend's defeat to Everton.

"He had to show some courage, some mental strength," he said.

"Both were very firmly struck penalties that didn't give the goalkeeper much chance."

The ex-England manager felt Lacazette's assist to Aubameyang was a clear handball but refused to lambast the officials.

"I don't blame the referee or linesman because a lot of things get missed in football," he added.

"If you start to criticise when an instance doesn't go your way… I'm not that sort of manager.

"I think most people would have sympathy and agree with me and say that goal shouldn't have stood, and we might be looking at a situation where we have three points."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Clear penalty - Xhaka admits to Zaha foul
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal | Match...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Granit Xhaka plays as a left-back once...
RELATED STORY
Emery has improved me already, says Xhaka
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The reason why Granit Xhaka is beginning to...
RELATED STORY
Could Granit Xhaka be a good option at left-back for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 2 things we learnt about Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: The appalling situation of Petr Cech and Granit...
RELATED STORY
Granit Xhaka is the big problem at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Crystal Palace end Arsenal’s 11-game...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
03 Nov CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
03 Nov EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
03 Nov NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
03 Nov WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
03 Nov ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us