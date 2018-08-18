Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Emery seeks more 'demanding' Ozil

Omnisport
NEWS
News
635   //    18 Aug 2018, 04:47 IST
Mesut Ozil - cropped
Mesut Ozil playing for Arsenal against Manchester City

Unai Emery wants Mesut Ozil to be "demanding" for Arsenal in each match as the coach seeks to revive the fortunes of the mercurial playmaker.

After initially shining brightly in north London following his move from Real Madrid in 2013, Ozil has struggled for consistency in recent seasons.

The 29-year-old German, who retired from international duty after the World Cup amid allegations of discriminatory treatment, has continued to be the subject of intense scrutiny at club level.

Ozil failed to make an impact in the Gunners' 2-0 loss at home to reigning champions Manchester City in the opening round of the Premier League season last weekend.

And Emery, speaking ahead of a London derby at Chelsea on Saturday, emphasised the potential importance of the former Schalke and Werder Bremen player, if he can return to his best.

"The positioning, Ozil is playing all his career like a 10 player or like a right winger going inside to receive the ball," he said. 

"It's clear he needs the ball more to give more options in the attacking moments. He needs to do [it] in each match, be demanding for us."

Discussing Ozil's work-rate off the ball, Emery said: "Defensive moments are for each and every player. Don't change Mesut Ozil in his positioning. 

"Every player needs to do [defensive work] in the true moment of a match. There are defensive moments and attacking moments. Every player each needs this commitment.

"For me, we need to start together, whether we are attacking or defending. I want that from every player."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Ozil one of Arsenal's biggest talents - Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery hints at multiple Arsenal captains after Ozil wears...
RELATED STORY
Emery ready to get best out of Ozil at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal is a family for every player - Emery offers...
RELATED STORY
Emery: Arsenal lacked belief in Manchester City defeat
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Can Unai Emery stabilize the...
RELATED STORY
Lessons for Emery and Arsenal in their first game in charge
RELATED STORY
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery picks Koscielny as Arsenal captain
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
Today CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
Today EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
Today LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
Today WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
Today CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
Tomorrow MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us