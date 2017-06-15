Emery tells Mbappe to join PSG

Unai Emery hopes Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe will join Paris Saint-Germain rather than move abroad.



Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has urged Kylian Mbappe to snub Barcelona and Real Madrid in favour of a move to the French capital if he decides to leave Monaco.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene in a stellar 2016-17 campaign and he has been linked with a host of foreign clubs in recent months, including Barca, Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Monaco are reluctant to sell the youngster, but Emery has told him to come to PSG if he does end up leaving the Ligue 1 champions.

"In Spain, everybody is talking about Barcelona and Real Madrid when it comes to Mbappe, but I am at PSG and I tell him there is nothing better than to represent a French team," Emery told EFE.

"With all due respect to Monaco, he comes from Paris and his family lives in Paris. That is just an observation I make.

"Of course, had I coached Albacete, I would have wanted him to go there. Or if I had been in Australia, I would have liked to see him there.

"We are talking about a certain feeling, passion, a desire to play for the team of your city and to be important. I am obviously biased as PSG coach, but that is my feeling. His parents live in Paris and he was raised here.

"Of course, Monaco like him because he is grateful, but if he were to leave Monaco, what better feeling than to come to PSG and play for the team of your city..."