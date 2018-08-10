Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Emery wants contract resolution for 'very important' Ramsey

Omnisport
NEWS
News
368   //    10 Aug 2018, 19:33 IST
aaron ramsey - cropped
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is hopeful Aaron Ramsey's contract situation can be resolved as he is "very important" to the Premier League club.

Ramsey has just one year remaining on his deal at Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal having already lost Jack Wilshere in the close season as he opted to move to West Ham in pursuit of regular football.

The Premier League's transfer deadline passed without Ramsey leaving and Emery now wants to ensure the midfielder stays long-term, although he confirmed David Ospina, Carl Jenkinson and Joel Campbell could yet leave for European clubs before August 31.

"It's not my work but, for me, it's very important [Ramsey] stays with us," Emery said.

"His experience here in Arsenal, in the Premier League, is very important to give us his information, his performances and his quality. The contract is for the club to speak with the player."

Stan Kroenke controversially increased his ownership stake in the club this week and, while it was not a wholly popular move with supporters, Emery is pleased the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment chief is committed to Arsenal.

"[Kroenke] gave us his commitment with this project at Arsenal. This is positive," he said. "His commitment to Arsenal is important."

