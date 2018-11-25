×
Emery watching Peaky Blinders to learn English

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    25 Nov 2018, 04:00 IST
Unai Emery
Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Unai Emery has revealed he is watching Peaky Blinders in an attempt to speed up learning English.

The Arsenal head coach is new to the Premier League having previously been in charge of Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla.

And the Spaniard said the Birmingham-set gangster drama is his television show of choice to improve his language skills.

"Now I am watching English series to improve my English," Emery told reporters. 

"Peaky Blinders. It's good but it is difficult, from Birmingham.

"And it's very aggressive. But it's good, it's good."

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp is one of the famous faces in the jungle for reality show 'I'm a Celebrity' this year, but Emery is not a fan.

"Nope. Not yet," he replied when asked if he was tuning in.

Emery has a reputation as a football obsessive but the Spaniard, speaking ahead of Sunday's Premier League game against Bournemouth, denied that was the case.

"I don't know if it's an obsession. In each profession, you need to feel passion for that in order to give it your best performance," he said. 

"Football is my passion. It's my work, but I don't think every day that it is my work, it's my best hobby. I feel very big the passion. I am doing my work with my desire."

