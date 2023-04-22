Empoli vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023

Empoli welcome Inter Milan to the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Serie A on Sunday (April 23).

The hosts are winless in two games and are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Cremonese last week. Cyriel Dessers' fourth-minute strike proved to be the difference. Inter, meanwhile, have endured a poor run recently, going winless in five games, losing four. They fell to a shocking 1-0 home defeat to Monza last time around.

Inter played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals in midweek against Benfica to reach the last four for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

Empoli vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 40 times across competitions since 1983, with Inter leading 32-4.

Empoli's 1-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season was their first win against Inter since 2006.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Inter have kept a clean sheet in their last eight away games against Empoli across competitions, winning seven times.

The hosts have one win in 11 league games.

Empoli have not scored in two of their last three home games, while Inter have failed to score in two of their last four away outings.

Empoli vs Inter Milan Prediction

Empoli are winless against Inter at home since 2006 and have one win in their last five home outings. They have failed to score in seven home meetings against Inter.

The Nerazzurri, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form in recent games, winning one of their last nine games across competitions. They're winless in their last four away outings.

Inter will be playing their fourth game in 11 days, so fatigue could be a factor. They take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia second leg on Wednesday, which is tied 1-1 on aggregate, so they could rest key players. Considering the same, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediciton: Empoli 1-1 Inter

Empoli vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martínez to score or assist any time - Yes

