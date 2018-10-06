×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Empty seats shock Tottenham boss Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
135   //    06 Oct 2018, 23:41 IST
pochettino - CROPPED
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was shocked to see so many empty seats at Wembley for his side's Premier League clash with Cardiff City.

Spurs triumphed 1-0 thanks to Eric Dier's eighth-minute goal but did so in front of an official attendance of 43,268 - some way short of the national stadium's 90,000-seat capacity.

Pochettino was seen to point to an almost completely empty upper tier ahead of kick-off, seemingly taken aback by the low turnout on a rainy afternoon in the capital.

"I was a little bit surprised that it was empty," he told a news conference. "But I understand that this is difficult – we cannot ask for more from our fans. Of course, it was a difficult day with the weather and everything and it's not easy.

"I am always honest and I was surprised that the top tier was empty."

Spurs were not at their best as they struggled to build on their early opener and had to withstand sustained periods of pressure from their spirited visitors, who at times looked capable of snatching an equaliser.

"It wasn't the best performance," admitted Pochettino. "We fully deserved the victory and the three points and in the end that's the most important thing because it keeps us in a very good position in the table, one point off the top.

"But of course we want to be in the same position at the end of the season, or be a contender. I think we need to improve a lot in our performance.

"We play after the defeat to Barcelona [on Wednesday] and this was difficult, but I'm happy because of the victory. I think we can play better and we need to play better if we want to be a contender for the top four.

"It was a game that that looks like it's going to be an easy afternoon and at the end it's so complicated because, if they score from a set-piece, maybe we are talking in a different way now.

"We need to improve a lot. We need to kill the games, have more control, more calm when you play at home.

"The effort was fantastic and it was not easy after the defeat against Barcelona to be ready again to compete, but I think we competed well."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Mourinho is unbelievable – Pochettino lauds inspirational...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Tottenham must treat Cardiff like Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield takes priority over Barcelona for Spurs boss...
RELATED STORY
Pochettino angry at Martinez for Vertonghen injury...
RELATED STORY
New signings 'difficult' for Pochettino and Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Pochettino expects 'toughest season' yet at Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Pochettino not expecting any Tottenham departures
RELATED STORY
Reports: Roma eyeing move for Tottenham midfielder
RELATED STORY
No easy answer to player relationships, says Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino defends Kane after Warnock hits out at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us