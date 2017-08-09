Emre Mor 'in final talks' over Borussia Dortmund exit

Emre Mor is expected to join Inter from Borussia Dortmund and the Bundesliga club have freed him from first-team duties to finalise a move.

by Omnisport News 09 Aug 2017, 18:15 IST

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Emre Mor is holding "final talks" over a move away from the club, with Inter reportedly set to sign him on loan.

The 20-year-old, who has also been linked with Premier League duo Liverpool and Everton, is said to be close to securing a switch to San Siro for the coming season.

Dortmund announced via their official Twitter account that the Turkey international has been excused from the club's first-team photo shoot in order to finalise his plans.

"Emre Mor is missing from the shooting of the team photo," Dortmund tweeted on Wednesday.

"He has been freed for final talks on his future."

Inter technical director Walter Sabatini stated this week that he was confident the deal would go ahead, despite some problems during negotiations.

"There have been a few complications for Emre Mor, but the week is still young," he told Sky Sport Italia on Monday.

Mor joined BVB from Nordsjaelland in July 2016 on a five-year deal but he made only 12 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.