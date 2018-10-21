×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

End of Messi-Ronaldo duel good for LaLiga - Simeone

Omnisport
NEWS
News
120   //    21 Oct 2018, 03:27 IST
Diego Simeone - cropped
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone.

Diego Simeone believes LaLiga has become a more interesting and competitive environment now the emphasis has shifted from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's battle for silverware.

Atleti squandered a glorious chance to temporarily go top on Saturday as Filipe Luis' second-half header was cancelled out by Mario Gaspar's deflected strike in a 1-1 draw at lowly Villarreal.

Thomas Lemar headed wide with a late opportunity to restore the visitors' advantage, while they were indebted to Jan Oblak for two key saves with the game in the balance.

The result enabled Barcelona to edge a point clear of surprise challengers Deportivo Alaves but, on a day that saw Real Madrid lose for the third time this term, Simeone was content to soak up the open nature of the competition.

"LaLiga is fantastic at the moment," the Rojiblancos boss told a news conference.

"It's chaotic, all the teams are competing and fighting for points. It's much more competitive than when Ronaldo and Messi defined the championship.

"We are only thinking about ourselves. Today was a tough, intense game against a strong rival. We tried to play hard in the first half to counter [Villarreal's] need for the win.

"In the second half, we understood that we could try to be more offensive in order to exploit the spaces they left.

"We scored a goal and then they equalised. In the end they could have scored the second and so could have we with Lemar's chance."

Atleti are due to visit Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday before returning to domestic duties at home to Real Sociedad next weekend.

Omnisport
NEWS
No Ballon d'Or distractions for Griezmann, insists Simeone
RELATED STORY
Simeone enjoying competitive LaLiga battle
RELATED STORY
Simeone hails Atleti's best LaLiga display of the season
RELATED STORY
3 elite LaLiga managers who could be sacked before the...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 5: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Simeone hails strength of Atleti bench
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: A battle beyond imagination
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid handled Ronaldo exit 'very well' - Simeone
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United to make huge offer for LaLiga...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us