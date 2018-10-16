×
Ending England drought a 'beautiful feeling' – Sterling

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    16 Oct 2018, 03:46 IST
Sterling - cropped
Raheem Sterling scored his first England goals in over three years

Raheem Sterling was overcome by a "beautiful feeling" after scoring his first England goals in over three years to help the Three Lions see off Spain 3-2 in Seville on Monday.

Sterling scored either side of Marcus Rashford's effort as Gareth Southgate's side dismantled Spain in the first half of their Nations League encounter, ultimately giving the hosts too much to do after the break.

The Manchester City star's 16th-minute opener was his first England goal since October 9 2015, and Sterling acknowledged that finally ending his drought provided a huge relief.

"It was a beautiful feeling to score, I put pressure on myself, it's my position to score goals," Sterling told Sky Sports.

"It means a lot to me. Three years is a long time not to score!

"I haven't scored for a while for England, so it was frustration, all the pressure, it all comes out in the celebration," the 23-year-old added to BBC Radio 5Live.

"There is nothing better than scoring in an England shirt. We showed energy, effort and courage to get on the ball."

 

