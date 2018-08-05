Young batsman Oliver Pope called up for Lord's Test

Birmingham, Aug 5 (PTI) England have made two changes to their squad for the second Test against India, bringing in uncapped batsman Oliver Pope and pacer Chris Woakes.

The second Test starts at the Lord's on August 9.

20-year-old Surrey batsman Oliver Pope has been given his maiden Test call-up as Dawid Malan has been dropped. The latter scored only 8 and 20 in the first Test here and also dropped crucial catches at slip.

Pope has had a stellar domestic season as he scored 684 runs at average 85.50 and is the second-highest run-scorer in the County championship this summer.

Additionally, he is also right-handed which is seen as a tactic to contend with Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who picked up seven wickets at Edgbaston.

Woakes replaced all-rounder Ben Stokes as well. The latter will be in Bristol starting tomorrow, where his trial for affray charges begins. If the case is adjourned for a later date, Stokes will be added to the Test squad.

"Ollie Pope has made an exceptional start to his first class career. He has reached 1000 first-class runs in just 15 matches and is the first division's stand-out batsman this season with 684 runs at 85," said England national selector Ed Smith.

"The selection panel believe that Ollie's performances and character suggest he is well suited to international cricket."

Hosts England lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 31-run victory in the opener