×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England can compete with Modric, Rakitic – Barkley

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    10 Oct 2018, 06:44 IST
LukaModric - Cropped
Croatia star Luka Modric

England midfielder Ross Barkley has no doubt his team can compete with star Croatia duo Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic.

Gareth Southgate's men face Croatia in the Nations League in Rijeka on Friday, in a rematch of their World Cup semi-final.

It will see England again come up against Modric, FIFA's Best Men's Player, and team-mate Rakitic, two of the world's leading midfielders.

But Barkley, who is back in the England squad, said Southgate's side were capable of matching Croatia's star duo.

"It's a big challenge but just like any other player you come up against you've got to treat every player with the same respect. But it'll be a challenge," he said.

"You saw in the World Cup how fantastic he [Modric] was and Rakitic as well, he plays for a great side like Barcelona.

"But we've got the players to compete with the big nations, we've got our identity now.

"We went to the World Cup and got to the semi-finals and we're going in the right direction."

England and Croatia started their Nations League campaigns with losses to Spain.

Omnisport
NEWS
Rakitic flips Ballon d'Or support back to Messi from Modric 
RELATED STORY
Dier wary of 'world class' Rakitic and Modric
RELATED STORY
Croatia will play on counter and rely on Modric, Rakitic...
RELATED STORY
Rakitic lauds 'world's best' Modric
RELATED STORY
Modric should win any prize Messi can't – Rakitic
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Barkley can live up to his 'great' potential
RELATED STORY
Rakitic and Croatia following inspirational Modric in...
RELATED STORY
Modric, Rakitic lead new era for World Cup finalists Croatia
RELATED STORY
What we can expect from the Croatia vs. England match
RELATED STORY
Rakitic: Messi is the best ever, but this is the year of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
12 Oct EGY SWA 10:30 PM Egypt vs Swaziland
12 Oct CAP TAN 10:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Tanzania
12 Oct COT CEN 10:30 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Central African Republic
12 Oct TOG GAM 11:30 PM Togo vs Gambia
International Friendlies 2018
12 Oct WAL SPA 12:15 AM Wales vs Spain
12 Oct FRA ICE 12:30 AM France vs Iceland
12 Oct UNI COL 05:00 AM United States vs Colombia
12 Oct MEX COS 07:00 AM Mexico vs Costa Rica
12 Oct KOR URU 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Uruguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us