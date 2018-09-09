England defender Shaw vows to be 'back soon' after injury

LONDON (AP) — England defender Luke Shaw alleviated concerns about his health after receiving lengthy treatment on the field following a collision during a game against Spain on Saturday.

"Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands," a post from Shaw's Twitter account said after England's 2-1 loss in the UEFA Nations League game. "I'm a fighter so I will be back soon!"

England coach Gareth Southgate said it was "difficult to tell" if Shaw was knocked unconscious at Wembley Stadium, but added that the left back would continue to be assessed by medics overnight.

"He is sat up in the dressing room talking and seems fairly comfortable," Southgate said. "It was a nasty looking fall and collision."

The incident happened at the start of the second half. Shaw connected with a header as he challenged Dani Carvajal for the ball but collided with the Spain defender, fell backward and his head bounced off the ground. Shaw appeared to be wearing an oxygen mask as he was stabilized on a stretcher and then wheeled off the field.

Shaw was making his first England start since facing Switzerland in September 2015, a week before his double leg break in a Champions League match while playing for Manchester United.

Shaw set up Marcus Rashford's opener in the 11th minute but Spain scored twice in 20 minutes to secure the victory.