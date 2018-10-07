×
England doesn't appeal to him – Zidane agent shoots down Man United talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
81   //    07 Oct 2018, 19:51 IST
zinedine zidane - cropped
Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is unlikely to be the next Manchester United manager as the Premier League does not appeal to him, according to his agent.

The former Real Madrid boss, who won three consecutive Champions Leagues at the Santiago Bernabeu, is widely considered the favourite to succeed Jose Mourinho if he leaves Old Trafford.

Reports in England have claimed Zidane has been in touch with United executives and may even have been asked to snub any other job opportunities in order to wait for the chance to replace Mourinho.

However, his representative, who described the former France star as "mentally exhausted" following his time at Madrid, does not expect him to move to England's top flight.

"I don't think he will manage in England," Alain Migliaccio told Le Journal Du Dimanche. "It doesn't fit his style.

"I talked to him. It doesn't really appeal to him. He decided to take a sabbatical year. He will not get into managing before [his sabbatical ends]."

Zidane stepped down at the end of last season after two-and-a-half years in charge of Madrid, in which he won LaLiga, the Supercopa de Espana, two UEFA Super Cups and two Club World Cups as well as his European successes.

Pressure has been mounting on Mourinho following a poor run of results and reports of feuds with senior players and the club's hierarchy, although United's stirring 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle United on Saturday is likely to boost his chances of continuing at Old Trafford.

Contact Us Advertise with Us