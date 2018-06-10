England gives Anderson 6-week break to be ready for India challenge

London, Jun 10 (PTI) To be in his best shape to counter India in the upcoming Test series, paceman James Anderson will go into a six-week rehabilitation period to recover from a long-standing shoulder injury, England coach Trevor Bayliss has said.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, troubled by a right shoulder injury, will miss Lancashire's next two matches -- against Worcestershire and Hampshire -- in this period.

The 35-year-old pacer though had played in drawn Test series against Pakistan, taking nine wickets in two matches at an average of 19.11.

The five-Test series will begin on August 1 at Birmingham.

Bayliss, in an ECB statement, said they want Anderson to be in best possible shape before the challenging India tour.

"We have five Tests against India in a six-week period from August 1, which will be an intense and challenging period for all our bowlers, and therefore it's vital that we ensure Jimmy goes into that series in the best possible condition," said Bayliss in an ECB statement issued Sunday.

"Jimmy has to manage the issue with his right shoulder, and we've been advised that the best way for him to prepare for the India series is to take a six-week break from cricket now, initially to rest it and then to work slowly back to cricket," he said.

The Test series will be played after a three-match Twent series and a three-match ODI series