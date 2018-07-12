Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England have reason to be optimistic - Mourinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12 Jul 2018, 18:06 IST
England-Cropped
England applaud fans after losing the World Cup semi-final to Croatia

Jose Mourinho believes England have cause for optimism following their 2-1 World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia.

Kieran Trippier gave England the lead in the fifth minute in Moscow but Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic broke English hearts as Croatia came for behind to progress after extra time.

England had the second youngest squad at the tournament, with an average age of 26 years old, with key players such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling all under 25.

The country's Under-20 and Under-17 squads won their respective World Cups in 2017, and Mourinho sees a bright future for the Three Lions.

Speaking as a pundit for RT, Mourinho said: "England have reason to cry because they were so close, but they have also have reason to be optimistic.

"The team improved a lot in relation to previous appearances. It's a young team, the majority of the players will play in the next World Cup with more experience at club level.''

 

