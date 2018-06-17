Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
England head into Tunisia clash at full strength

Gareth Southgate seems to have no injury concerns as all his England squad took part in their final training session before playing Tunisia.

News 17 Jun 2018, 13:11 IST
England manager Gareth Southgate

All 23 members of England's World Cup squad trained on Sunday in Repino, giving manager Gareth Southgate a clean bill of health for their World Cup opener against Tunisia.

Marcus Rashford was again present having missed sessions earlier in the week due to a knee complaint but the Manchester United forward is unlikely to start the Group G clash in Volgograd.

Raheem Sterling is expected to play behind captain and striker Harry Kane, with Harry Maguire and Ashley Young reportedly winning the nod from Southgate to start at left centre-back and left wing-back respectively.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Manchester City attacker Sterling are set to be the only members of the England XI with previous World Cup experience.

Probable England XI: Jordan Pickford (Everton); Kyle Walker (Manchester City), John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester City); Jordan Henderson (Liverpool); Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Dele Alli (Tottenham), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ashley Young (Manchester United); Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham)

