England's World Cup heroes given dedicated parking spots

Omnisport
NEWS
News
175   //    17 Jul 2018, 20:46 IST
carpark-cropped
Harry Kane's image on a car parking space outside Lidl in Chingford

England's World Cup heroes have been given their own dedicated parking spaces at supermarkets around the country as part of a community initiative by Lidl.

The German-owned supermarket chain has reserved spots for the Three Lions, ensuring the likes of Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Kieran Trippier can shop hassle-free in their hometowns.

Kane's image adorns a space at Lidl's Chingford store, just a few miles from where the World Cup Golden Boot winner went to school, while manager Southgate can find his own parking spot in his hometown of Crawley.

Further north, Pickford has a dedicated space in Washington and Trippier in Bury, and Lidl UK's CEO Christian Hartnagel said the shop's employees around the country were ready to give England's stars a warm welcome.

"We're delighted to be able to show our appreciation to Gareth and the incredible England team by celebrating in their local Lidl," he said.

"As the Official Supermarket of the England Football Team we have been supporting the players for a number of years and, along with many others, feel very proud of what they’ve achieved."

