×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

England want to leave Europe and they're in two finals – Mancini jokes about Brexit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
81   //    21 May 2019, 06:32 IST
RobertoMancini-cropped
Italy head coach Roberto Mancini

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini joked that Premier League teams from England are dominating in Europe, despite the country voting to leave the European Union.

Liverpool and Tottenham are set to contest the Champions League final in Madrid on June 1, while Arsenal will face London rivals Chelsea in the Europa League showpiece on May 29 in Baku.

It is the first time in history all four clubs in the Champions League/European Cup and Europa League/UEFA Cup finals will be representatives from the same nation.

Asked about four English teams in the two European finals, former Manchester City manager Mancini replied with a smile: "What does it mean? They want to leave Europe and they are playing the European finals.

"English teams are strong, they have a lot of economic incomes, much more than Italian teams. They can invest a lot. Obviously, they have great squads with great players. This is one of the reasons.

"Teams eliminated from the Champions League perhaps were technically stronger, but this what the beauty of football is about. Nobody expected these two English teams to reach the Champions League final."

Mancini – who experienced Serie A success with Inter before leading City to Premier League glory in 2012 – is overseeing Italy's new generation.

The 54-year-old replaced Gian Piero Ventura following Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and his team are amid a six-game unbeaten streak.

Advertisement

Italy routed Lichtenstein 6-0 and beat Finland 2-0 in March to be two points clear atop Group J in Euro 2020 qualifying.

"I think it was a good year," Mancini said. "At the beginning the team played so so, afterwards many players started playing well and many of them not so known until then managed to stand out. This is a great news for us.

"Italy always had good players. We won all competitions where we were not considered as the favourite team. I do not think we are favourite but I believe we have a strong team which will play an important European championship."

Tags:
Arsenal Chelsea Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Man City treble: Are Guardiola's men the best team of the Premier League era?
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
5 amazing footballers who never played in Europe
RELATED STORY
Europa League quarter and semi-finals: Draws in full
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League players with the most assists in a single season
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
The fine line between passion and insolence in football
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: "It doesn't look very good to be honest, " Marcos Alonso comments on Ruben Loftus-Cheek's injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us