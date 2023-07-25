England Women vs Denmark Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 28, 2023

England square off against Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium on Friday (July 28) in their second game of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Both teams got their campaigns underway with 1-0 wins, with England beating Haiti, thanks to Georgia Stanway's 29th-minute penalty. Denmark, meanwhile, marked their return to the World Cup after 12 years by beating China. Amalie Vangsgaard made an instant impact, scoring four minutes after coming on in the 85th minute.

England have made the knockouts in their last four editions of the competition. Denmark, meanwhile, did well in the first two editions, reaching the quarterfinals but have qualified for the group stage just thrice since 1995.

With both teams winning their first game, the winner of this one will secure automatic qualification to the knockouts.

England Women vs Denmark Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 17 times across competitions, with England leading 8-6. They will meet for the first time in the World Cup.

Both teams have scored 20 goals against the other.

Denmark have won four of their 15 games across five World Cups. England, meanwhile, have won 16 of their 27 outings across six editions.

Denmark have suffered defeats in all three of their meetings against European opponents at the World Cup.

England have lost just once in their last 33 games across competitions. They have scored once in three games.

England Women vs Denmark Women Prediction

England have failed to score in two of their last three games but have kept two clean sheets. They recorded 21 shots against Haiti, with 11 of them being on target.

Denmark, meanwhile, have seen under 2.5 goals in seven of their last eight games across competitions. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games. Nonetheless, considering their recent record against England, the reigning European champions should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: England 2-1 Denmark

England Women vs Denmark Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Georgia Stanway to score or assist any time - Yes