England Women square off against Portugal Women at the Stadium MK in a friendly on Saturday (July 1).

Both teams have qualified for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup and will look to leave a good account of themselves before the main event kicks off in July.

England, the reigning European champions, played Brazil in the Women's Finalissima in April, winning 4-2 on penalties. Five days later, they lost 2-0 to Australia in a friendly, which was their first defeat since 2021 across competitions.

Portugal, meanwhile, have qualified for the World Cup for the first time and will play Ukraine in a friendly next week before heading to the main event. They drew 1-1 with Wales in a friendly in April.

England Women vs Portugal Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met four times across competitions, with their last meeting in 2019 also being a friendly encounter. England have three wins and a draw.

England have won three straight games against Portugal after their first meeting in a World Cup qualifier ended 1-1.

England have suffered one defeat in 31 games across competitions, failing to score just thrice.

Portugal have eight wins in ten games across competitions, losing once.

England have kept two clean sheets in four meetings against Portugal.

Both teams have been in good goalscoring form in recent games. England have scored 12 goals while Portugal have netted ten in their ast five games.

England Women vs Portugal Women Prediction

The Lionesses have been in good form, winning 26 of their last 31 games across competitions. They're unbeaten in four meetings against Portugal, who are winless in two games after winning their previous eight.

England will be without Leah Williamson, Fran Kirby and Beth Mead due to injury, but considering their superior record against Portugal and home advantage, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: England 2-1 Portugal

England Women vs Portugal Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

