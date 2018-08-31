Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England youngsters need to play in Premier League - Southgate

Omnisport
NEWS
News
266   //    31 Aug 2018, 02:02 IST
garethsouthgate - cropped
England boss Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate admitted the pool of England players available for selection is dwindling as Premier League clubs continue to overlook their young stars.

Southgate named his first squad since the Three Lions reached the World Cup semi-finals on Thursday, with a number of experienced players left out as he looks to prepare the national team for Euro 2020.

Ashley Young, Gary Cahill and Jamie Vardy were all overlooked, while Luke Shaw and Joe Gomez were handed call-ups for the Nations League clash against Spain and a friendly with Switzerland.

However, Southgate is concerned that some members of his squad – like Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marcus Rashford – have not had much game time in the opening weeks of the Premier League season.

"It has really serious repercussions for our national team," Southgate told a media conference.

"One of our biggest concerns is playing time for English players, shown by a number of the squad that came with us to Russia not getting opportunities to play. More concerning is that young players that may be coming through to challenge are not getting opportunities to play.

"The missing piece is this transition from youth football to senior football.

"There is still this link between 17 to 21 where the bridge into first-team football and the financial power of the Premier League has a big impact.

"I think it's worth us having that debate and getting people around the table to discuss that missing piece. If players are as good as any young players around the world, then that opportunity needs to be there.

"If we are encouraging young players about entering academies, we are selling them the dream and there's an ethical element there too."

Southgate also expressed his worry at the number of goalkeeping options available to him, especially with Jack Butland having dropped into the Championship with Stoke City.

"There are four or five maximum still playing in the Premier League," he added.

"Obviously Jack has dropped into the Championship and he's now going to have a challenge to stay in the squad.

"It's an area where we'd like more competition."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Southgate: England door not closed to Young, Vardy, Cahill
RELATED STORY
9 players who need to repair their stock in the 2018/19...
RELATED STORY
Southgate: Hart could make England return
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Spanish exports to ever play in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 of the most exciting youngsters to...
RELATED STORY
6 Premier League youngsters set for a breakthrough season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 ways for Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
5 left wing backs setting the Premier League on fire
RELATED STORY
Home Grown Players Rule in Premier League. Stats and reality
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Tomorrow EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us