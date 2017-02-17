England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology

by Reuters News 17 Feb 2017, 00:00 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland - Premier League - White Hart Lane - 18/9/16 Goal line technology test before the game Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic

(Reuters) - Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.

Similar technology has been used in the Premier League since 2013-14 and is also in operation in the latter stages of the League Cup and Championship playoffs.

"The decision was made by Championship clubs at a meeting today ... and subject to further discussions, will now be presented at the EFL agm in June in order for the regulations to be amended to cover the provision of the new technology," the EFL (English Football League) said in a statement on its website (www.efl.com).

The technology will be used to help referees and their assistants determine whether the ball has crossed the goal line.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "This decision is about providing our match officials with as much support as possible to ensure they are best placed to make the right calls in even the most difficult of situations."

(Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Toby Davis)