English Premier League launches ePL for soccer gamers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
26   //    04 Oct 2018, 17:37 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League is launching an esports spinoff competition.

Gamers will represent the competition's 20 teams in playoffs, feeding into the televised ePL final in London in March 2019.

They will be playing the EA Sports FIFA game.

Unlike the annual FIFA eWorld Cup , which awarded the winner $250,000 in August, the ePL will initially offer no cash prizes, just a trophy.

The ePL kicks off in January with British residents aged 16 and over eligible to enter the online qualification on either PlayStation or Xbox One.

The top 16 players per club on each platform will then take part in the playoffs in February and March, chasing a spot in the March 28-29 final.

