English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City

Man City joined Arsenal and Tottenham in being recent Champions League victims of Monaco - a pattern that has not escaped Leonardo Jardim.

by Omnisport News 16 Mar 2017, 12:50 IST

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim

Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim revelled in maintaining his excellent record against English clubs after the Ligue 1 leaders dumped Manchester City out of the Champions League.

Tiemoue Bakayoko's header 13 minutes from time gave Monaco a 3-1 win on the night at the Stade Louis II and ensured they progressed to the quarter-finals via the away-goals rule, having lost 5-3 in Manchester last month.

Jardim led Monaco past Arsenal at the same last-16 stage two years ago and his side won Group E this time around thanks to a pair of 2-1 wins over Tottenham, who were eliminated.

"I have often dreamt about tonight," Jardim told a post-match news conference. "I think that playing against English teams seems to suit us well.

"We knocked out the second-placed [third] team in the Premier League – this absolutely shows the quality of French football."

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe gave Monaco an early lead as the hosts stunned City with an electrifying start and Fabinho made it 2-0 before the break.

Leroy Sane scored in the 71st minute - just reward for the Premier League side's improvement during the second period - but Bakayoko had the final word.

"We did a great first half, where City had no play," Jardim added. "Everybody is happy. We had a great match and we deserve this qualification."