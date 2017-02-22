EPL 2016/17: Jose Mourinho dismisses talks of a Real Madrid return

The Special One has silenced the speculation surrounding his future

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan News 22 Feb 2017, 18:49 IST

Jose Mourinho remains committed to Manchester United

What's the story?

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has dismissed talks of a return to Real Madrid. The Spanish press suggested just last week that the Portuguese tactician would leave Old Trafford, with a move back to his old club on the cards, but he has categorically denied the claims since.

Speaking ahead of his side’s game against Saint-Etienne in the Europa League tonight, the United manager said, “I have a contract for two more years with Manchester United and unless Manchester United wants me to leave, I don’t leave because I love to work for this club.”

“To leave, it must be my board to tell me that it is time to leave,” he added.

In case you didn’t know

Mourinho was heavily linked with a move back to Real Madrid in the past couple of months – a call from Florentino Perez in January had heads turning and most recently a couple of days ago when papers suggested that Real Madrid’s current boss Zidane would take up the job of manager of the French national side.

The Portuguese mastermind’s win percentage at Real Madrid was the highest he ever achieved in his entire career as a manager (71.9%) although he did not win as many titles or deliver the club the Champions League trophy that they so desperately craved at the time.

The heart of the matter

Despite numerous reports in the Spanish and French press surrounding Jose Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid, he has now put those claims to bed saying that he is committed to Manchester United. The ‘special one’ signed on as the manager of United in the summer of 2016 itself, therefore to see him leave the club before completing at least two seasons at Old Trafford would be quite surprising.

What’s next?

The Red Devils have reportedly offered Mourinho a one-year extension to his existing contract, thus it is clear that the hierarchy at Old Trafford want the Portuguese boss to stay. However, there has been no update as to whether Mourinho has signed that extension. His current contract at Manchester United expires in 2019.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mourinho dismissing the speculation surrounding a potential move back to Real Madrid will surely come as good news to the Red Devils faithful. The United board firmly believe that he is the right man to guide the club back to the heights the club achieved under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary Scotsman has offered some support and advice to the current Red Devils’ boss as well and it is believed they share a good rapport. Things look good at the moment at Old Trafford, but it could change drastically should Mourinho fail to deliver any titles.

However, historically speaking, the Portuguese boss is always prolific in his second season at every club he has managed, so next season could see the club finally lift a major trophy.