EPL 2016/17: Jose Mourinho open to two or three summer signings

Jose Mourinho will no leave stone unturned to ensure the right approach is made for the right players in the summer.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder News 26 Feb 2017, 20:05 IST

Manchester United broke the bank in summer to bring Paul Pogba to Old Trafford

What’s the Story?

In what can be termed as good news for Manchester United fans, manager Jose Mourinho has promised that he will be bringing in two to three players in the summer in a bid to strengthen his squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of his side’s clash against Southampton in the final of League Cup final, the Portuguese was quoted as saying “I think with this group of players, the squad we have and the difficulties we are having during the season, I think we are more than fine.

“I think we will be ready in July to open the door for two or three good players to help us to improve our level.”

The heart of the matter

To say that Manchester United have had a topsy-turvy season thus far would be an understatement. The Jose Mourinho led unit began the season well before they were sent spiralling down the league table due to inconsistent form in the Premier League.

However, their form seems to have picked up of late, with the side demonstrating the required grit and footballing intelligence to improve their chances of making the cut for the upcoming season of the UEFA Champions League and currently sit just two points away from the 4th placed Arsenal.

Their cup forms, on the other hand, have been on the brighter side, as they have reached the League Cup final and remain in contention for the other cup competitions as well.

The side has been extensively linked with La Liga superstars Antoine Griezmann and Neymar and given the financial resources at hand as well as the reputation of Mourinho, we could see Manchester United involved in some high-profile transfers soon.

In case you didn’t know

Manchester United broke the bank in summer to bring Paul Pogba to Old Trafford when they paid a humongous £89 million to pry him away from Juventus. And Mourinho’s comments have only confirmed the fact that new high-profile signings will be made come August.

With Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic also joining the club, the cumulative outflow at the club was in excess of £150 million, which is an indication of the financial muscle Manchester United possess.

Also Read: Why EFL Cup win will have no bearing on Jose Mourinho’s future at Manchester United

What next?

While it remains to be seen if United can actually land the likes of Griezmann or Neymar, there is no doubting the fact that the club needs to add to its current resources to regain their status as a dominant force in England. Surely, Jose Mourinho would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the right approach is made for the right players.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Manchester giants have endured a tough league form since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, one which was supposed to be improved upon by Jose Mourinho. However, the Portuguese has found the going tough in his first season in charge at the club.

However, it would be harsh on our part to judge the manager based on his performances just in one season and we believe that once he has all the desired resources available at his disposal, he could turn the Old Trafford club into a force to reckon with.