Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2025 

Liberia take on Equatorial Guinea on Monday in their final qualifier of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, looking to make one last effort in their bid to reach the next round. With 14 points from nine games, the Lone Stars are currently in third place in Group H, with Namibia sitting just one point above in second.

As Tunisia have qualified for the tournament proper, the race is now for second place, which could provide a place in the playoffs round.

But for that, Liberia need Namibia, whom they beat 3-1 this week, to slip-up against leaders Tunisia in the other game on Monday, while beating Equatorial Guinea themselves.

Ranked 144th in the world, Thomas Kojo's side have never played in the World Cup before and could see their hopes squashed again.

Equatorial Guinea, though, cannot mathematically catch the top two as they have only 10 points from nine games. Their campaign began on a terrible note as the side were forced to forfeit their clashes against Namibia and Liberia for fielding an ineligible player, Emilio Nsue. Both their opponents were awarded 3-0 victories.

Meanwhile, their most recent encounter againt Malawi was also cancelled due to "unforseen travel complications" facing the National Thunder.

Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides in the past, with Equatorial Guinea winning thrice and losing to Liberia just once.

The National Thunder have won their last two clashes against Liberia: 1-0 and 2-1 wins in October 2024 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Equatorial Guinea are ranked 95th in the world, whereas Liberia are in 144th place, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Liberia beat Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in their earlier World Cup qualifier, coming in November 2023.

Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia Prediction

The Lone Stars are clinging on to their slim hopes of reaching the next round and should come flying out of the blocks aiming to finish the game off sooner rather than later.

Equatorial Guinea have nothing left to play for with their progression hopes already over. This could see the 'away' team nick all three points in this match.

Prediction: Equatorial Guinea 1-2 Liberia

Equatorial Guinea vs Liberia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liberia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

