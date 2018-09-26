Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Erdogan claims double standards in Ozil controversy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    26 Sep 2018, 15:34 IST
Mesut Ozil
Germany and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has branded criticism of Germany internationals Mesut Ozil and Ilkay Gundogan for meeting with him prior to the World Cup as "incomprehensible".

Ozil and Gundogan, both of whom are of Turkish descent, were heavily criticised after being photographed with the controversial Erdogan in London prior to Russia 2018.

After Joachim Low's side crashed out at the group stage of the tournament, Ozil released a lengthy statement insisting the meeting "had no political intentions".

The Arsenal playmaker also announced his retirement from international football, hitting out at the German Football Association (DFB) and elaborating on how he felt his Turkish roots had been disrespected in treatment that amounted to "racism".

"There is nothing to regret," Erdogan told Funke Mediengruppe, before suggesting double standards were at play.

"As you know, Lothar Matthaus met with Vladimir Putin. Our players should also be able to act with a clear conscience. I regret the people who criticise that.

"We have met many times on different occasions. We also meet Turkish citizens in different countries. Mesut is someone who lives in London. Why should not I meet him while I'm here?

"Should we, if a German football player who plays in our country take a picture with Mrs Merkel, then lynch him? This logic is incomprehensible.

"Ozil and Gundogan can feel that they belong to both countries; the country where they were born and the country where their parents come from."

Ozil's retirement statement brought criticism from a host of former players as well as some of his Germany team-mates, yet Erdogan believes his grievances are valid.

"We are proud of our fellow citizens living in Germany, in fact Mesut Ozil said: 'I play for Germany, but carry Turkey in my heart.'

"He did not leave the German national team for no reason, and anyone else who struggles with these racist attacks and insults would show the same reaction."

Erdogan won re-election in June against a backdrop of pressure from human rights groups and exiled Turkish citizens, who have denounced his government's alleged systematic arrest of journalists, civil rights activists and political opponents.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Ozil explains controversial Erdogan meeting
RELATED STORY
Erdogan backs Ozil over Germany stance
RELATED STORY
Emery: Ozil must expect criticism
RELATED STORY
Ozil criticism 'hypocritical', says Klopp
RELATED STORY
DFB denies Ozil 'racism' claim
RELATED STORY
Turkey's Erdogan decries 'racist attitude' against Ozil
RELATED STORY
Mesut Ozil denounces Germany and finds home at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Ozil captaining Arsenal a miracle - Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Cech committed to Arsenal as he offers support to Ozil
RELATED STORY
DFB president Grindel sorry Ozil felt 'deserted'
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us