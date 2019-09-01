Eriksen and Vertonghen recalled as Emery unleashes Pepe in front three

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen and Jan Vertonghen start for Tottenham in Sunday's derby clash with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery is also fielding a bold line-up, with Nicolas Pepe in a front three alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette for the Gunners for the first time.

Eriksen started the 2-2 draw at Manchester City but has otherwise been restricted to the role of substitute amid uncertainty over his future at Spurs.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino effectively set a deadline of Saturday for any prospective Eriksen move, with Real Madrid and Barcelona said to be interested.

Defender Vertonghen has also had his future called into question as he has yet to make an appearance for Spurs this season, but he joins Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez it what appears to be a back three.

Arsenal start with a fearsome attacking front line, while Lucas Torreira is recalled to the midfield after coming off the bench during the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool last week.