Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
95   //    11 Sep 2018, 13:03 IST
christianeriksen - Cropped
Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is confident he can take his stunning goalscoring form with Denmark into the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder was on target twice in Denmark's 2-0 win over Wales in the Nations League on Sunday and has now netted 15 times in his past 18 internationals.

Eriksen has not scored in the top flight since April 14, though, and he is determined to alter that fact.

"It's great to have that form going into the weekend," said Eriksen, who will hope to line up for Spurs against Liverpool this weekend.

"I've always had many shots, even in the Premier League, but I just haven't scored yet.

"I'm trying to get in good positions in every game to create something or take a shot, but they just keep flying in for the national team.

"Penalties are easy if you score, but in open play we create chances as well.

"I'm a little bit further up the pitch here and not so much involved in the build-up because we probably have less of a build-up than we do at Spurs.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Perfect start to this #uefanationsleague campaign! #ce10

A post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) on

"It's a bit different with Denmark, we go for the long ball a bit earlier and try to get the second ball.

"Everyone wants to play like Spurs. We want to play attractive football, get the ball forward and create chances with good possession.

"My form with Denmark hasn't been too bad, I got off to a very slow start with five goals in my first 50 games.

"It took me a while but I'm finally here. It's almost going too well but I hope it carries on."

Premier League 2018-19
