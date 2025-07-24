Espanyol vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Espanyol will face Southampton at the Ciudad Esportiva Dani Jarque on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The Spanish outfit enjoyed a positive campaign last season as they finished 14th in the La Liga standings with a 2-0 win over Las Palmas on the closing day, confirming safety for Periquitos.

They kicked off their pre-season campaign last weekend with a 4-1 victory over fifth-tier outfit Peralada, featuring a hat-trick from veteran striker Kike Garcia. They then played Girona in the Copa de Catalunya final on Wednesday, which they lost on penalties.

Like their opponents, Southampton were also promoted to the top flight last season, although their campaign ended on a sour note as they were relegated in embarrassing fashion. The Saints confirmed relegation with seven games left to play last season, the earliest relegation in Premier League history, and ultimately finished the season with just 12 points, one more than Derby County's record-low tally of 11.

The visitors have, however, appointed highly-rated head coach Will Still as the new boss, with the Belgian-born Englishman leading the team to four unbeaten pre-season games to date, and they will be looking to continue that run this weekend.

Espanyol vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams.

The two clubs last faced off in a friendly clash back in August 2016, which ended 1-1.

Espanyol's last meeting against English opposition came back in July 2022 when they faced Brighton & Hove Albion in a pre-season friendly, which they lost 5-1.

Southampton had the worst offensive and defensive records in the English top flight last season, with 26 goals scored and 86 conceded.

Espanyol vs Southampton Prediction

Periquitos' latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories, and they will be looking to bounce back here. Espanyol have an 'advantage' going into the weekend clash, with the game set to be played in their reserve team's stadium, and they will hope it reflects on Saturday.

The Saints have looked bright in the off-season so far. They are set for their toughest test yet, but have enough quality in their ranks to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Southampton

Espanyol vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

